Tip-Off Time, How to Watch, and More: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs Pittsburgh

The Eagles look to snap a road losing streak this afternoon as they welcome Pitt to Conte Forum. Will being back home give BC the needed boost to prevail?

Who: Boston College Eagles (8-11, 3-6 ACC) vs. Pitt Panthers (8-12, 3-6 ACC)

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

Stadium COVID Protocol: Boston College requires proof of vaccination from all attendees. Fans must also wear masks in the building

Tip Off Time: Saturday, January 29 at 4 PM

How to Watch: The game will be available via the ACC Network. Watch online here.

How to Listen: Listen locally on WEEI 850 AM or online on BC’s website.

Series Record: The Eagles are 20-35 all time against the Panthers, and have lost the past 2 meetings between the 2 teams. BC’s last victory came in 2019, at Conte.