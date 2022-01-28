Bad times continue as Boston College men’s hockey falls to Maine

The struggles continued tonight for Boston College men’s hockey as they fell to 0-6-1 in calendar year 2022 after a 3-1 loss to the University of Maine on Friday night in Orono.

In BC’s last game with Olympians Marc McLaughlin and Drew Helleson (Canadian Olympian Jack McBain remained out through injury), the Eagles couldn’t put up crucial Hockey East points and end their winless streak. Maine potted two goals in the first period and never looked back en route to the win.

Jakub Sirota scored at 6:39 of the first period to put Maine on top, a lead they’d extend later in the frame through Adam Dawe.

BC fought back in the second period with a Marc McLaughlin goal to pull to within 2-1, but unfortunately it was as close as they would come.

An early third period power play amounted to nothing, as the Eagles struggled in both of their opportunities with the man advantage.

Despite having decent possession and chances in the third period, BC couldn’t even the score, and Maine’s Grant Hebert added the backbreaker at 14:10 of the third period to extend the lead to 3-1. The Black Bears potted an insurance goal with Hebert again hitting the empty net to make it 4-1.

BC now looks ahead to a matchup on Tuesday night against Harvard, in which the Eagles will hope to break their winless streak with the Beanpot fast approaching.