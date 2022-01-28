Boston College men’s hockey lineup vs. Maine (7:30 PM, Sportslive)

It’s a good news, bad news situation for BC men’s hockey as they prepare for tonight’s 7:30 PM game at Maine (streamed live on Sportslive; link here)
The bad news is that the Eagles are still winless in calendar year 2022 - and they are once again without Jack McBain tonight, in addition to Trevor Kuntar who is out of the lineup despite his one-game suspension ending after his ejection from last Friday’s game.
The good news is that BC is coming off their best performance of the calendar year in a 1-1 tie at Providence, in which BC played with energy, scored an early goal, got good goaltending, and generally looked the part against a top opponent.
They’ll hope to carry that momentum forth in to tonight’s contest.
BC’s lineup:
Nikita Nesterenko - Marc McLaughlin - Patrick Giles
Brandon Kruse - Colby Ambrosio - Matt Argentina
Mike Posma - Gentry Shamburger - Casey Carreau
Jack Dempsey - Liam Izyk - Sam Sternschein
Marshall Warren - Eamon Powell
Mitch Andres - Drew Helleson
Aidan Hreschuk - Jack St Ivany
Cade Alami
Eric Dop
