Boston College men’s hockey lineup vs. Maine (7:30 PM, Sportslive)

It’s a good news, bad news situation for BC men’s hockey as they prepare for tonight’s 7:30 PM game at Maine (streamed live on Sportslive; link here)

The bad news is that the Eagles are still winless in calendar year 2022 - and they are once again without Jack McBain tonight, in addition to Trevor Kuntar who is out of the lineup despite his one-game suspension ending after his ejection from last Friday’s game.

The good news is that BC is coming off their best performance of the calendar year in a 1-1 tie at Providence, in which BC played with energy, scored an early goal, got good goaltending, and generally looked the part against a top opponent.

They’ll hope to carry that momentum forth in to tonight’s contest.

BC’s lineup:

Nikita Nesterenko - Marc McLaughlin - Patrick Giles

Brandon Kruse - Colby Ambrosio - Matt Argentina

Mike Posma - Gentry Shamburger - Casey Carreau

Jack Dempsey - Liam Izyk - Sam Sternschein

Marshall Warren - Eamon Powell

Mitch Andres - Drew Helleson

Aidan Hreschuk - Jack St Ivany

Cade Alami

Eric Dop