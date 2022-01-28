Game Time, How to Watch, and More: Boston College Hockey vs. Maine

Just one game for the men’s hockey team this weekend, as the Eagles head up to Maine for a Friday night face-off against the Black Bears. Both teams are looking to earn a much needed win.

Who: Boston College Eagles (10-10-4, 5-7-3 HEA) vs Maine Black Bears (3-14-4, 1-10-2)

Where: Alfond Arena, Orono, ME

Rink COVID Protocol: “Per University of Maine system guidance, UMaine Athletics will require all guests attending home hockey, basketball, and indoor track & field events to provide full proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test, which must be administered within the previous 72 hours. Patrons must have a mask in place covering their nose and mouth prior to entry to the venues.”

Puck Drop Time: Friday, January 28 at 7:30 PM

How to Watch: Fans can watch online here.

How to Listen: Listen locally on WEEI 850 AM or online on BC’s website.

How to Follow: Follow along via @bcinterruption and @bchockey on Twitter.

Live Stats: Live stats will be posted here.