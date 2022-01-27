14/17 Georgia Tech Defeats Boston College Women’s Basketball

They scored more points than UNC did against Georgia Tech on Sunday (the Tar Heels made just 38), but the Eagles could not defeat a dominant Georgia Tech team tonight, ultimately falling to the Yellow Jackets by a score of 68-49. The Eagles were without senior Makayla Dickens in tonight’s matchup.

The teams played a fairly evenly matched first quarter, although Georgia Tech maintained the lead throughout and managed to build in up to 21-14 late in the period. The Eagles really allowed the Yellow Jackets to take the lead with turnovers, making 5 first quarter turnovers that led to 6 Georgia Tech points.

The Yellow Jackets really started to run away with the game in the second quarter, limiting BC’s scoring chances and building up a double digit lead pretty much right away. The Eagles struggled to hit the net, coming up against Georgia Tech players (and Lorela Cubaj in particular) blocking every attempt they made.

By halftime, Georgia Tech held a 35-20 lead, with BC scoring just 6 points over 10 minutes. As expected, Lorela Cubaj was a huge thorn in BC’s side throughout the first half, grabbing 8 rebounds, making 2 blocks, and managing 1 steal throughout the first twenty minutes of the game. Ally VanTimmeren was the leader for BC in the first, with 8 points and 5 rebounds.

The Yellow Jackets continued to dominate throughout the third period, although they outscored BC by just 3 points over the quarter. But their defense was still able to keep BC from getting enough of a foothold to stage a real comeback, and Cubaj ended the period improving her stats to 12 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 2 steals.

The Eagles just could not find their way back into this one, and ended up losing to the #14/17 Yellow Jackets by 19 points. Georgia Tech out-rebounded BC 45-28 in the loss, in perhaps the most striking difference between the two teams.

The Yellow Jackets were led by Eylia Love’s 20 points and Cubaj’s 15 rebounds, while BC was led by 14 points from Cam Swartz and 7 board from VanTimmeren.