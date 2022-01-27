Previewing Boston College Women’s Basketball vs. Georgia Tech

Exactly one week after upsetting Notre Dame at Conte Forum, the Eagles will face another top 20 team, this time on the road. The #14/17 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are coming off of a massive win over #20 UNC, in which they held the Tar Heels to just 38 points.

Much like Sunday’s game against Miami, this is likely going to be a defensive battle, as both the Eagles and the Yellowjackets are good at limiting their opponents’ scoring. The Eagles have a slightly more consistent and accurate offense than Georgia Tech, but will definitely need to rely on their 3-pointers skills and improve their free throw shooting if they want to overcome the Yellow Jackets’ defense.

Who: Boston College Eagles (14-5, 5-3 ACC) vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (15-4, 6-2 ACC)

Where: McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta, GA

When: Thursday, January 27 at 7 PM

How to Watch: Watch on ACC Network Extra. The online link to watch is here.

How to Follow: Follow @bcinterruption and @bc_wbb on Twitter

Live Stats: Live stats will be available here.

Series Record: The Eagles are just 7-14 against the Yellow Jackets. BC defeated them 49-43 at Conte last year, but lost in Atlanta earlier in the season by 18 points.

Stats Breakdown

Points Per Game: BC - 74.9, Georgia Tech - 61.2

Opponent Points Per Game: BC - 65.5, Georgia Tech - 46.3

FG Percentage: BC - .476, Georgia Tech- .399

3 Point Percentage: BC - .348, Georgia Tech- .306

FT Percentage: BC - .684, Georgia Tech - .669

Rebounds Per Game: BC - 37.1, Georgia Tech - 40.6

Opponent Rebounds Per Game: BC - 32.9, Georgia Tech - 31.7

Turnovers Per Game: BC - 19.3, Georgia Tech - 13.9

Steals Per Game: BC - 8.7, Georgia Tech - 6.7

Blocks Per Game: BC - 3.9, Georgia Tech - 5.0

Players to Watch

I’m going to limit myself to one BC player, otherwise I just end up listing half the team. So for today’s matchup, fans should keep an eye on Marnelle Garraud. Garraud was a big factor in BC’s win against Miami, another strong defensive team. She plays smart but aggressive defense, making things difficult for BC’s opponents without drawing excessive fouls. She is also a skilled playmaker and dribbler, who is able to get the ball up the court even when she’s being double teamed and seemingly has nowhere to go. Finally, Garraud is a skilled 3 point shooter, and leads the team with 37 3s and a .394 shooting percentage from behind the arc. All of her skills will be vital if BC is going to pull off another upset tonight.

On the other side of things, BC fans should watch out for 6’4 senior Lorela Cubaj. Cubaj’s height is enough to make her a threat to the Eagles, and she unsurprisingly leads the Yellow Jackets with 11.6 rebounds per game. She also leads the Yellow Jackets with 32 blocks and 27 steals. In 2 games against BC last season, Cubaj averaged 11.5 points and 11 rebounds.