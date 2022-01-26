Boston College Men’s Basketball Falls to UNC

The Eagles lost another game tonight, falling to UNC by a score of 58-47.

UNC jumped to a 3-0 lead after winning the tip-off, but the Eagles were able to follow up with a 3 of their own to tie things up. The Eagles shot more accurately throughout the first half, making 44% of their field goals to UNC’s 32%, but UNC scored 9 straight points midway through the period to build up a 21-13 lead. Luckily the Eagles were able to cut it down over the remaining 10 minutes, and went into halftime down just 33-31.

A big factor in UNC’s success in the first half was fouls, as BC was assessed 10 personal fouls over the period, resulting in 16 free throw opportunities for the Tar Heels, of which they made 12. Conversely, UNC was called for just 5 fouls, only one of which resulted in free throws for BC. UNC’s ability to build a lead was also assisted by 3 point shooting: the Tar Heels went 5-for-9 on 3s, while BC made just 1 out of 7 attempts.

The Eagles stayed in it for much of the rest of the game, but weren’t able to take the lead back from UNC. The Eagles picked up another 9 fouls over the second half, and UNC ended the game with 20 free throws on 25 attempts. The Eagles also continued to be incapable of hitting 3s in the final 20 minutes of play, ultimately going just 1-for-16 from behind the arc.

In the last 3 and a half minutes of the game UNC went 8-0, allowing the Tar Heels to ultimately win this one by 11 points, despite shooting just 29% overall.