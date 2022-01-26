Game Thread: Boston College Men’s Basketball at UNC

Are you (for some reason) inspired to spend your Wednesday nigh watching Boston College men’s basketball after they lost to Wake Forest by 30 points on Monday? If so, sound off in the comments as you watch tonight’s game! Or, let us know what you’re doing instead! (I definitely won’t be watching MTV’s Catfish instead of watching the game, who told you that??)

Who: Boston College Eagles (8-10, 3-5 ACC) vs. UNC Tar Heels (13-6, 5-3 ACC)

Where: Chapel Hill, NC

Stadium COVID Protocol: Masks must be worn by all attendees, and vaccinations are “strongly encouraged.”

Tip Off Time: Wednesday, January 26 at 7 PM

How to Watch: The game will air on NESN in the New England area. Fans may also be able to watch online here.

How to Listen: Listen locally on WEEI 850 AM.

How to Follow: Follow along via @bcinterruption and @bcmbb on Twitter

Live Stats: Live stats will be posted here.