Tip-Off Time, How to Watch, and More: Boston College Men’s Basketball at UNC

The Eagles have to shake of the bad energy of Monday night’s loss quickly, as they face UNC tonight and Pitt on Saturday.

Who: Boston College Eagles (8-10, 3-5 ACC) vs. UNC Tar Heels (13-6, 5-3 ACC)

Where: Chapel Hill, NC

Stadium COVID Protocol: Masks must be worn by all attendees, and vaccinations are “strongly encouraged.”

Tip Off Time: Wednesday, January 26 at 7 PM

How to Watch: The game will air on NESN in the New England area. Fans may also be able to watch online here.

How to Listen: Listen locally on WEEI 850 AM.

How to Follow: Follow along via @bcinterruption and @bcmbb on Twitter

Live Stats: Live stats will be posted here.

Series Record: The Eagles have only beat UNC 6 times, but did beat them by 1 point in 2020 when these teams last met. BC’s other wins were in 2010, 2009, 2006 (x2), and 1994. UNC has won 18 times, including a 12 game winning streak between BC’s 2010 and 2020 victories.