Boston College’s Jack McBain Named to Canada’s Olympic Roster

Boston College men’s hockey alternate captain and leading scorer Jack McBain was named to Canada’s men’s hockey Olympic roster on Tuesday.

While the roster was officially announced on Tuesday morning, it was confirmed last week that McBain had been invited to the Games and was expected to accept. His selection was rumored shortly after the NHL pulled its players out of participating in the Olympics, and for good reason — McBain is having the best year of his college career, leading the Eagles in scoring with 24 points despite having played 6 fewer games and really solidifying himself as one of the best forwards in Hockey East.

This is such an incredible opportunity and accomplishment for McBain and for the BC men’s hockey program as a whole.

With that, however, is the bittersweet realization that this will definitely impact BC’s season. As is the case with Marc McLaughlin and Drew Helleson making their Olympic debuts, McBain will also likely miss several weeks of play at BC.

The Olympic men’s hockey tournament runs from February 9-20. Depending on when the players leave for Beijing, they could miss the rescheduled Harvard game (2/1), the Beanpot (vs. Northeastern 2/7 & vs. TBD 2/14), UConn (2/11), and Northeastern (2/18 & 2/19). Depending on when they return, they could be back in time for the weekend series against BU (2/25 & 2/26), or the regular season finale against UMass (3/4 & 3/5). If all goes well, they should be back for conference playoffs, but nothing is set in stone as we’ve learned over the past two years.

Canada’s first game will be against Germany on February 10.

With McBain being named to Canada’s roster, this brings the total number of Eagles representing Boston College hockey on the biggest international stage to six; McLaughlin and Helleson were named to the US men’s team, while Cayla Barnes, Alex Carpenter, and Megan Keller will be on the US women’s team.

A huge huge congrats & best of luck to Jack!