Boston College Men’s Basketball: Eagles Absolutely Dismantled by the Deacons, 87-57.

After grabbing their third ACC win in their last outing against Virginia Tech, the Eagles flew south to take on an Wake Forest team that is currently at the top of the conference table. Needless to say, the Eagles did not come out of the gates looking too hot.

The first half was probably some of the worst basketball the Eagles had the played up until this point in the season. The simply could not get any offensive production going as they finished the half with an abysmal 7-34 (20.6%) shooting percentage. Credit to Wake Forest as each shot the Eagles took was heavily contested and the lanes kept getting clogged making any put-back attempts for BC impossible. After having a career game in points against the Hokies, it was clear that the Deacons read the scouting report and held James Karnik scoreless in the half.

Obviously while the Eagles were having a terrible offensive performance early on, the Deacons were certainly there to capitalize on their struggles. Wake was able to shoot extremely efficiently drilling 12-25 shots from the field and grow their lead to as much as 18 at one point in the half. As expected, Alondes Williams was on pace to hit his PPG average as he finished with 10 points in the first half. He also hauled in 4 boards and dished out 3 assists once again proving he is the Deacons catalyst to success on both ends of the floor. Going into the locker-room, the Eagles once again had their backs against the wall trailing by 15, 39-24.

The second half saw more of the same for the Eagles as they simply could not buy themselves a bucket. At no point in the second half did the Eagles even look like they were poised for a comeback. Alondes Williams continued his tear against the Eagles hitting all of his averages. Despite being muzzled in the first half, Jake LaRavia ended up finishing with a double-double.

Not much analysis is really necessary for this one. The Eagles were absolutely dismantled from start to finish in every aspect of the game and there was no sign of hope for them making a comeback. For all of those interested in the stats from the game, The Eagles shot 25.7% from the field, committed 12 turnovers, and shot 24% from three.

Brevin Galloway, who was questionable going into the game, shot 0-7 from three. Post was the leading scorer for the Eagles finishing with 13 points while Karnik was only held to one made field goal. All-in-all, a terrible performance for the Eagles as this ended up being the largest margin of victory for the Deacons in the series history between each team.

The road only gets tougher for the Eagles as they will stay in North Carolina to take on UNC on Wednesday with tip-off set for 7 EST.