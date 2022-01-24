BC Interruption Player of the Week: Taylor Soule (Women’s Basketball)

An argument could be made for almost any member of the women’s basketball team to be named Player of the Week after the Eagles earned a comeback upset win over Notre Dame and then defeated a tough Miami team, but a pair of dominant performance by Taylor Soule earned her the honor this week.

Soule recorded a double-double on Thursday night against Notre Dame, scoring 15 points and leading the Eagles with 10 rebounds. She also made 2 assists and grabbed 2 steals against the #17/19 Fighting Irish.

Soule followed up Thursday’s performance with an even more impressive offensive showing against the Miami Hurricanes on Sunday. She scored 23 points against Miami, including going 10-for-14 on field goals, and making the only 3 pointer that she attempted. Nearly all of her field goals were highlight reel quality, as Miami’s pesky style of defense forced her to take shots that many other players would not be able to make. She also grabbed 6 rebounds, made 3 assists, and recorded 1 steal against the Hurricanes.

2021-22 BC Interruption Players of the Week

Hannah Bilka, Women’s Hockey: 10/25, 12/6

Brevin Galloway, Men’s Basketball: 1/16

Pat Garwo III, Football: 9/27

Sarah Johnson, Field Hockey: 9/20

Phil Jurkovec, Football: 11/8

Megan Kramer, Swimming: 11/21

DeMarr Langford Jr., Men’s Basketball: 11/15

Abigail Levy, Women’s Hockey: 10/4

Jack McBain, Men’s Hockey: 11/1

Marc McLaughlin, Men’s Hockey: 12/13

Taylor Soule, Women’s Basketball: 11/29, 1/24

Cameron Swartz, Women’s Basketball: 1/10

Lauren White, Women’s Cross Country: 10/11