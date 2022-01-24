 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tip-Off Time, How to Watch, and More: Boston College Men’s Basketball at Wake Forest

By Laura Berestecki
NCAA Basketball: Boston College at Louisville Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles start off a busy week on the road at Wake Forest tonight.

Who: Boston College Eagles (8-9, 3-4 ACC) vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (16-4, 6-3 ACC)

Where: LJVM Coliseum, Winston-Salem, NC

Stadium COVID Protocol: Attendees must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. All attendees must also wear a mask. Per arena guidelines, “open-chin triangle bandanas and/or face coverings containing valves, neck covering gaiters or materials with holes of any kind are not acceptable face coverings.”

Tip Off Time: Monday, January 24 at 6 PM

How to Watch: The game is available to watch via the ACC Network. Watch online here.

How to Listen: Listen locally on WEEI 850 AM or online here.

How to Follow: Follow along via @bcinterruption and @bcmbb on Twitter

Live Stats: Live stats will be posted here.

Series Record: The Eagles have a 15-12 record against the Demon Deacon, but has lost the last 2 meetings between these two teams. The Eagles last beat Wake Forest in 2019, defeating the Demon Deacons both at home and on the road that year.

