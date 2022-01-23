Boston College Women’s Basketball Defeats Miami Behind 23 Points From Taylor Soule

A strong fourth quarter led the women’s basketball team to another win tonight, defeating a skilled Miami team by a score of 79-66.



Today’s game was a battle of the defense, as both teams set the tone for aggressive, high pace defensive play early on. The teams started out trading points, but as couple baskets from Can Swartz, a 2-and-1 from Ally VanTimmeren, and a 3 from Makayla Dickens helped BC build up a bit of a lead. The Eagles ended the first quarter leading 25-16, led by VanTimmeren with 8 points.

Miami started the second quarter on a run, thanks to a few BC turnovers, and quickly cut BC’s lead down. Taylor Soule ended BC’s scoreless streak with a 3, to put the Eagles’ lead at 28-22. The Hurricanes largely dominated play throughout the entire period, however, and their defense forced the Eagles to take a lot of less than ideal shots. Miami outscored BC 22-12 in the second quarter, and took a 38-37 lead into halftime.

The teams spent the first half of the third period trading leads, consistently staying within a few points of each other. BC managed to keep the lead late in the period, but never by more than a couple possessions. Heading into the fourth period, BC led 57-54 behind 18 points from Taylor Soule and a trio of 3s from Marnelle Garraud.

The Hurricanes took back the lead at the start of the fourth, as their defense continued to limit BC’s shooting options and grab rebounds. From there, the trading leads back and forth continued.

The game paused for a while after Coach McNamee challenge a call that assessed an offensive foul on Swartz, which BC won. That led to BC’s basket being reinstated, plus Swartz hit a free throw to build up BC’s momentum. From there, it was the Eagles’ game and they built up to a double digit lead, ultimately winning 79-66.

Taylor Soule was the standout on the scoresheet with 23 points, nearly all of them classic Soule highlight real baskets. Marnelle Garraud was also a huge impact player for BC this afternoon. Garraud played aggressive but smart defense, setting up plays, and scoring 4 3-pointers.