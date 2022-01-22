Boston College Men’s Hockey Skates to 1-1 Tie at Providence

After last night’s debacle, the Eagles skated to a 1-1 tie with the Friars tonight. The Friars won the shootout, giving them an extra Hockey East point.



The Eagles scored first, with Jack St. Ivany scoring a power play rocket with about 8 minutes to go in the first period. Eric Dop made 10 saves over the first 20, and BC took a 1-0 lead into intermission.

Dop continued to make some big saves through the second period, but the Friars kept building momentum, and they managed to get one past him with about 4.5 minutes left in the second period to tie the game at 1.

The teams remained knotted at 1 throughout the third period, with Dop stepping up and keeping BC in the game on a number of shots. BC and Providence each were assessed a penalty with 4.7 seconds to go in regulation, and the teams entered overtime both down a man.

Neither team scored during the 5 minute overtime period, so the game went to the shootout, but is officially a tie. Dop made an impressive 38 saves during regulation and OT.

The Friars scored twice in the shootout to win the extra point in Hockey East standings.