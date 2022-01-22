Gamethread: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Virginia Tech

Follow along here as the Eagles look to bounce back after this week’s loss to Louisville. The Hokies are share a similar record as BC and this should make for an interesting match-up.

Who: Boston College Eagles (7-9, 2-4 ACC) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (10-7, 2-4 ACC)

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

Stadium COVID Protocol: Visitors to Conte Forum must provide proof of vaccination and wear masks throughout the game.

Tip Off Time: Saturday, January 22 at 12 PM

How to Watch: The game is available to watch via RSN/NESN+. Watch online here.

How to Listen: Listen locally on WEEI 850 AM or online here.

How to Follow: Follow along via @bcinterruption and @bcmbb on Twitter

Live Stats: Live stats will be posted here.

Series Record: BC is 20-13 against Virginia Tech. The Eagles won both matchups between these two teams in 2020, but were previously in a 5 game losing streak going back to 2016.