Previewing Boston College Women’s Basketball vs. Miami

The Boston College women’s basketball team looks to build off of Thursday’s huge win over Notre Dame tomorrow as they welcome Miami to Conte for an early afternoon matchup. The Hurricanes have a recent big victory of their own this month, as they defeated #15/16 Georgia Tech by 1 point last weekend.

Who: Boston College Eagles (13-5, 4-3 ACC) vs. Miami Hurricanes (10-6, 3-3 ACC)

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

When: Sunday, January 23 at 12 PM

How to Watch: Tomorrow’s game will air on NESN.

Series Record: The Eagles are 18-29 against Miami going back to 1992. The Hurricanes won the last matchup 77-60 last year, but BC won the last game at Conte (in 2020) by a score of 75-64.

Stats Breakdown

Points Per Game: BC - 74.7, Miami - 61.0

Opponent Points Per Game: BC - 65.5, Miami - 56.4

FG Percentage: BC - .475, Miami - .381

FT Percentage: BC - .683, Miami - .674

Rebounds Per Game: BC - 37.3, Miami - 38.9

Opponent Rebounds Per Game: BC - 33.3, Miami - 34.8

Turnovers Per Game: BC - 19.4, Miami - 17.3

Steals Per Game: BC - 9.0, Miami - 9.9

Blocks Per Game: BC - 3.9, Miami - 3.5

Players to Watch

For BC, Taylor Soule, Cameron Swartz, and Makayla Dickens are the three big names to watch on offense. Soule leads the team with 15.4 points per game and is coming off a double-double against Notre Dame, Swartz averages 14.3 points per game but routinely gets hot and put up 20+ in big games, and Dickens leads the team with 35 3-pointers made, and averages 10.3 points per game because of that.

BC fans should also keep an eye on Maria Gakdeng, who has been named ACC Freshman of the year 4 weeks running and contributes to all aspects of the game. With her height, Gakdeng is able to grab passes and rebounds that seem impossible, and she leads BC with 104 rebounds. She also is able to make highlight reel blocks, with a team leading 36 on the season. Along with all that, she leads the Eagles in field goal percentage (.653) and averages 9.6 points per game.

On defense, BC’s standouts besides Gakdeng are Marnelle Garruad and Dontavia Waggoner. Garraud leads the team with 37 steals, and her playmaking has given her a team leading 70 assists. Waggoner is second on the team in steals with 17, and just plays an intense style of defense that is fun to watch.

The Hurricanes have some good height on their roster, so that’s one thing to watch for overall. With individual players, Peyton Scott, a junior guard, is Miami’s top player, averaging 17.7 points per game, 6.4 rebounds per game, and leading the team with 55 assists and 24 steals. If BC’s defense can stay on her and shut down her production, the Eagles’ chances of winning will shoot way up.