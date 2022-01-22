Tip-Off Time, How to Watch, and More: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Virginia Tech

Here’s to hoping for no leaking ceiling delays tonight!
Who: Boston College Eagles (7-9, 2-4 ACC) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (10-7, 2-4 ACC)
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA
Stadium COVID Protocol: Visitors to Conte Forum must provide proof of vaccination and wear masks throughout the game.
Tip Off Time: Saturday, January 22 at 12 PM
How to Watch: The game is available to watch via RSN/NESN+. Watch online here.
How to Listen: Listen locally on WEEI 850 AM or online here.
How to Follow: Follow along via @bcinterruption and @bcmbb on Twitter
Live Stats: Live stats will be posted here.
Series Record: BC is 20-13 against Virginia Tech. The Eagles won both matchups between these two teams in 2020, but were previously in a 5 game losing streak going back to 2016.
