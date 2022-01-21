Recap: Boston College Men’s Hockey Loses Miserably 7-0 to Providence

On Friday night, Boston College hosted Providence College at Conte Forum for a Hockey East showdown between these two teams tied for 4th place in conference. Providence thoroughly dominated the game, winning 7-0 and running the Eagles out of their own building.

Boston College got off to a strong first few minutes, but from then on in the first period it was all Providence. The Friars put one on the board halfway into the opening frame and then did it again, this time on a powerplay, as the period was about to wind down. Goaltender Eric Dop had to stop a lot more shots than usual and let those two get by to make it 2-0 Providence after the first period.

The second period didn’t get much better. Providence ran it back, scoring less than 5 minutes in on an embarrassing five-hole and then again on another powerplay to put BC in a 4-0 hole as the game reached its halfway point. Another score towards the end of the period for Providence made it a miserable 5-0 score entering the final frame.

Without much drama, the third period saw Providence make it 6-0 and then the game fizzled from there. Both teams played their lower lines more heavily and BC saw limited success once Providence stopped trying as hard. The game finished with Trevor Kuntar getting tossed for a hit to the head and the Eagles facing a man disadvantage for the final few minutes, leading to a 7th straight goal for the Friars and the game ending 7-0.

Just nothing was working for the Eagles. Boston College was playing with very little energy, offensive possessions couldn’t be maintained for more than 20 seconds except for just a few times, the penalty kill was ineffective, the goaltending was shaky, and Providence moved the puck with ease inside the BC zone repeatedly. This team has gone on a terrible skid as of late, getting outscored 23-6 in the past 8 days, and they’ll be losing their best players to the Olympics in short order. I don’t want to call the season dead just yet, but look towards the Beanpot as the only remaining games that Eagles fans may care about making plans for.