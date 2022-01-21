Game Time, How to Watch, and More: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs Providence

Can the Eagles snap a 4 game losing streak in their home-and-away series with the Providence Friars this weekend? Here’s to hoping!
Who: Boston College Eagles (10-9-3, 5-6-2 HEA) vs Providence Friars (15-91, 6-7-0 HEA)
Where: Game 1 - Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA / Game 2 - Schneider Arena, Providence, RI
Rink COVID Protocol: Conte Forum requires proof of vaccination and mask wearing, as does Schneider Arena.
Puck Drop Time: Game 1 - Friday, January 21 at 7 PM / Game 2 - Saturday, January 22 at 8 PM
How to Watch: Game 1 can be streamed online via College Sports Live. Game 2 will air on NESN, and will available online in New England here and outside of New England here.
How to Listen: Listen locally on WEEI 850 AM or online on BC’s website.
How to Follow: Follow along via @bcinterruption and @bchockey on Twitter.
Live Stats: Live stats will be posted here for game 1 and here for game 2.
Loading comments...