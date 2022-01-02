Defensive Struggles, First Half Offensive Woes Doom Boston College Men’s Basketball 91-65 against North Carolina

The Boston College Eagles made their long-awaited return to the court Sunday afternoon against the North Carolina Tar Heels, but the good vibes didn’t last long as the Tar Heels took advantage of BC’s woes in the defensive end, and a brutally unsuccessful offensive effort in the first half to take down the Eagles 91-65.

The Eagles were able to hold it together defensively for the first five minutes of the first half. However, coming out of the first media timeout, the floodgates opened and the Tar Heels, powered by a 12-point first half effort by Brady Manek, took advantage of a disorganized defensive effort by Boston College to score 49 first half points.

Meanwhile, the Eagles were absolutely brutal in the offensive half of the floor, going 16% in the first half from the field.

The Eagles looked better offensively in the second half, but the Eagles still couldn’t stop the Tar Heels offensively, and with the Eagles falling so far behind, there was simply nothing the Eagles could do to slow down the surging Tar Heels.

The Eagles travel to Pittsburgh Saturday to take on the Panthers, before returning to Conte on Jan 12 to take on Georgia Tech.