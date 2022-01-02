GAMETHREAD: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. North Carolina (1:00 EST, ESPN2)

Boston College has a game scheduled for today, and the best part is that this one appears to be good to go amongst an ocean of COVID cancellations!

The Eagles are returning to the court after a 19-day layoff after their games against Wake Forest and Florida State were cancelled due to issues with COVID-19. The Eagles last played against Albany in a 61-57 loss.

The Eagles won their last meeting with the Tar Heels in 2020- prior to the pandemic. The Eagles beat the Tar Heels on Feb. 1, 2020 71-70 on North Carolina’s home court.

Tip off for this game is scheduled for 1:00 EST, and will be on ESPN2. Come over here, stay awhile, leave your thoughts on the game here!