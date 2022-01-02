Tip-Off Time, How to Watch, and More: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. North Carolina

Due to COVID issues, Boston College hasn’t played a men’s basketball game since they lost a head-scratcher against Albany on December 13th. They look to shake the rust off against a 9-3 North Carolina squad that’s poised to contend for an ACC championship this season.

Who: Boston College Eagles (6-5) vs. North Carolina Tarheels (9-3)

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

Stadium COVID Protocol: Boston College requires that attendees show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. Masks are also required indoors at BC.

Tip Off Time: Sunday January 2nd at 1 pm ET

How to Watch: The game is available to watch via ESPN 2. If you have a cable/internet TV login that gets ESPN 2, you can also watch the game via WatchESPN.com.

How to Listen: Listen locally on WEEI 850 AM.

How to Follow: Follow along via @bcinterruption and @bcmbb on Twitter

Live Stats: Live stats will be posted here.

Series Record: Boston College is 6-18 all-time against the Tarheels. BC is currently on a 1-game winning streak, winning their 2020 math-up by a score of 71-70. But before that, UNC had won 12 in a row.