Boston College Men’s Hockey Suffers Crushing Loss to Notre Dame

The BC men’s hockey team lost to Notre Dame tonight by a score of 8-2, despite scoring first in tonight’s game.

The Eagles jumped to an (extremely) early lead, as captain Marc McLaughlin scored just 17 seconds into the game to put the Eagles up 1-0 with a beautiful shot. BC continued to outshoot Notre Dame throughout the first period, with 10 shots to Notre Dame’s 8. Unfortunately, with just under 8 minutes to go in the period a lucky deflection for the Fighting Irish tied the game at 1-1.

The first seconds of the second period weren’t quite as nice as the first for BC, as Matt Argentina was assessed a retroactive 5 minute major and game misconduct. Notre Dame took the 2-1 lead early in the penalty kill, but BC killed off the remainder of the 5 minutes.

The Irish made it 3-1 just with 8:26 to go in the second, stopping a BC clear attempt and firing a rocket on net. Just 2 minutes later, Notre Dame increased their lead to 4-1. With 5 minutes to go in the game, Nikita Nesterenko got BC’s second 5 and game, putting the Eagles’s roster down 2 players. Notre Dame almost immediately turned this advantage into a 5-1 lead, and then a 6-1 lead.

The Eagles started out the third period by replacing Henry Wilder in net with Eric Dop. Trevor Kuntar ended BC’s scoreless streak a couple minutes into the period, deflecting the puck into the net to cut Notre Dame’s lead to 6-2, but Notre Dame made it 7-2 midway through the third. The Irish scored once in the game more for a final score of 8-2.