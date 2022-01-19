Dino Tomlin, Son of Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin, Transfers to Boston College

And just like that, the Eagles’ Wide Receiver Depth Chart just got a tad bit more talented. According to 247 Sports, Dino Tomlin, son of Super Bowl Champion Coach Mike Tomlin, has transferred from Maryland to join the Eagles in the upcoming season.

Tomlin was a a 3-Star prospect coming out of High School and received offers from Pitt, Iowa State, Toledo, Brown and Columbia as well as a few others. He shined in his Senior season of High School ball finishing with 30 grabs for 967 yards and 19 total touchdowns. He was the No. 23 overall prospect in Pennsylvania and the No. 131 wide receiver in the 2019 class.

Standing at 6 feet and weighing in at 165 pounds, he is certainly going to be one of the smaller Wide Receivers on the Eagles’ depth chart. His build brings to mind memories of Sherman Alston a few years back. Main difference being between the two was that Alston was ridiculously fast and leveraged heavily on end-around jet sweeps. Dino clocked a 4.52 40-time which was .07 seconds slower than Alston’s so we will see if he could adopt a similar roll to Alston in BC’s developing offense.

Tomlin did not see much time on the field with the Terps which may have prompted his decision to enter the Transfer portal. In 2021, he only hauled in two catches for 12 yards and saw most of his time spent on special teams.

With BC’s Wide Receiving unit seeing a lot of movement this offseason to the transfer portal with names like Jehlani Galloway, CJ Lewis and Kobay White opting to leave the Heights, this certainly leaves an opening up for grabs that Tomlin believes he could seize with his talent. Not to mention having Jurkovec throwing you the ball is also helpful when trying to make a name for yourself.

Looking forward to seeing what Tomlin can bring to the Eagles next season. Welcome to the Heights Dino!