Boston College Men’s Basketball at Louisville: Gamethread

Who: Boston College Eagles (7-8, 2-3 ACC) vs. Louisville Cardinals (10-7, 4-5 ACC)

Where: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky

Stadium COVID Protocol: Masks are recommended but not required.

Tip Off Time: Wednesday, January 19 at 7 PM

How to Watch: The game is available to watch via RSN/NESN. Watch online here.

How to Listen: Listen locally on WEEI 850 AM or online here.

How to Follow: Follow along via @bcinterruption and @bcmbb on Twitter

Live Stats: Live stats will be posted here.

Series Record: BC has only beat Louisville 4 times, last doing so in 2019 at Conte Forum. The Eagles also came away victorious in 1995, 1969, and in triple overtime in 1966. The Eagles have only ever beat the Cardinals at Conte and at Madison Square Garden. Louisville has won all 9 other meetings.