Game Time, How to Watch, and More: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs Notre Dame

Can the Eagles shake off last weekend’s losses as they head to South Bend tonight?

Who: Boston College Eagles (10-8-3, 5-6-2 HEA) vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish (16-7, 9-4 Big Ten)

Where: Compton Family Ice Arena, South Bend, Indiana

Rink COVID Protocol: Masks are required in Compton Family Ice Areans.

Puck Drop Time: Wednesday, January 19 at 7:00 PM

How to Watch: The game will air on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service. You will need a subscription to watch.

How to Listen: Listen locally on WEEI 850 AM or online on BC’s website.

How to Follow: Follow along via @bcinterruption and @bchockey on Twitter.

Live Stats: Live stats will be posted here.