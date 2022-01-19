Game Time, How to Watch, and More: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs Notre Dame

Can the Eagles shake off last weekend’s losses as they head to South Bend tonight?
Who: Boston College Eagles (10-8-3, 5-6-2 HEA) vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish (16-7, 9-4 Big Ten)
Where: Compton Family Ice Arena, South Bend, Indiana
Rink COVID Protocol: Masks are required in Compton Family Ice Areans.
Puck Drop Time: Wednesday, January 19 at 7:00 PM
How to Watch: The game will air on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service. You will need a subscription to watch.
How to Listen: Listen locally on WEEI 850 AM or online on BC’s website.
How to Follow: Follow along via @bcinterruption and @bchockey on Twitter.
Live Stats: Live stats will be posted here.
