Tyler Vrabel Declares for 2022 NFL Draft

After three years starting on the offensive line for the Eagles and four years on the Heights, Tyler Vrabel is setting his sights on the NFL, per Matt Zenitz of On3Sports.

Vrabel has had a solid career primarily for BC at left tackle. He’s battled through injuries the past two seasons, but still did enough to find himself in the ACC post season awards lists in all three years (Honorable Mention). The redshirt junior set the bar very high after his first season starting. The 2020 injury played a role in Vrabel moving to the right side, Despite the injury, he still played in all 785 snaps across 11 games. Vrabel dealt with injuries again this year and only missed two games this season.

Vrabel is of course the son of Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, so you can guarantee every mock draft will have him going to Tennessee. It’s unclear what round he may be projected to go, but the move likely signals he has an understanding he would at least be a day 2 pick. His departure also means a near full sweep of the 2021 offensive line for the Eagles, with Christian Mahogany as the last man standing.

Good luck, Tyler!