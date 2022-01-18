Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Notre Dame: Preview & Predictions

The last few games have been… quite painful. In a hope to turn things around, the Eagles head to South Bend to take on the Fighting Irish in a midweek game that was supposed to happen after Thanksgiving but had to be rescheduled.

WHO:

Boston College Eagles (10-8-3) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (16-7-0)

WHEN:

Wednesday, January 19 at 7PM.

WHERE:

Compton Family Ice Arena

South Bend, IN

FOLLOW ALONG:

@bcinterruption and @bchockey on Twitter

SO, WHAT’S THE DEAL WITH NOTRE DAME:

Notre Dame currently sits at 16-7-0 and is fourth in the Big Ten standings and 13th in the USCHO polls. They just had a four game winning streak snapped by a loss to Ohio State this weekend, but overall seem to be having a strong season.

The Fighting Irish are led on offense by junior Max Ellis, who has 24 points in 23 games, followed by sophomore Ryder Rolston, who has 18 points in 22 games. They are also strong in net, with former Cornell standout Matthew Galajda and junior Ryan Bischel splitting time in goal. Galajda has a .926 save percentage while Bischel has a .923.

KEY BC PLAYER(S) TO WATCH:

I’d be interested to see if Coach York puts in Henry Wilder for this game. The past two games were not great, but Wilder was a brighter spot during the game on Friday!

PREDICTIONS:

Um, the past three games have been bad. To be fair, players were missing from the lineup against UNH, but the games were still…. Bad. I truly think the Eagles will lose this one too (listen, it pains me SO much to say this), but hopefully they’ll surprise us?

HOT BEVERAGE OF THE GAME:

Probably coffee again — anything that will keep me awake!