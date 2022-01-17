Maria Gakdeng Continues ACC Freshman of the Week Streak

For the fourth week in a row, Boston College freshman standout Maria Gakdeng has been named the ACC Freshman of the Week. She is the first player since 2018-19 to earn this award at least 4 times, and the first Eagle to do so since Carolyn Swords and Stefanie Murphy both achieved the honor in 2007-08.

Gakdeng has been a huge factor in BC’s success this season, making her impact known in all areas of the game. She leads the Eagles with 5.8 rebounds per game and is tied for third on the team with 9.7 points per game. Gakdeng also has a huge team lead in blocks with 33, with Jaelyn Batts coming in second with 10.

She currently leads the ACC in conference play shooting percentage (.696), and her 33 blocks place her second among all freshman in the NCAA.

This past week, she earned Gakdeng Freshman of the Week honors with 14 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 blocks against Pitt and 8 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 3 steals against Louisville. The 5 blocks against Pitt and 3 steals against Louisville were career bests for her.