BC Interruption Player of the Week: Brevin Galloway (Men’s Basketball)

One big play earns Brevin Galloway our Player of the Week honors this week:

Galloway was instrumental in BC’s comeback victory over Clemson this weekend, scoring a beautiful 3 pointer with 26 seconds to go in the game to put the Eagles up by 1 with plenty of time left to score again if Clemson made a basket (which they didn’t).

In addition to scoring the game-winning basket, Galloway was second on the team in points (18) and led the Eagles with a pair of steals.

The game against Clemson was Galloway’s second 18 point performance this week, as he also picked up 18 in BC’s loss to Georgia Tech on Wednesday night.

2021-22 BC Interruption Players of the Week

Hannah Bilka, Women’s Hockey: 10/25, 12/6

Brevin Galloway, Men’s Basketball: 1/16

Pat Garwo III, Football: 9/27

Sarah Johnson, Field Hockey: 9/20

Phil Jurkovec, Football: 11/8

Megan Kramer, Swimming: 11/21

DeMarr Langford Jr., Men’s Basketball: 11/15

Abigail Levy, Women’s Hockey: 10/4

Jack McBain, Men’s Hockey: 11/1

Marc McLaughlin, Men’s Hockey: 12/13

Taylor Soule, Women’s Basketball: 11/29

Cameron Swartz, Women’s Basketball: 1/10

Lauren White, Women’s Cross Country: 10/11