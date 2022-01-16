2/3 Louisville Defeats Boston College Women’s Basketball at Conte

A bad second quarter haunted the Eagles today, as they otherwise played fairly evenly against #2/3 Louisville, but ultimately couldn’t overcome their second quarter deficit and lost by a score of 63-53.

The Eagles jumped to an early 5-0 lead, holding Louisville scoreless for about 2.5 minutes to start the game. Once Louisville got started scoring, however, the game quickly evened up. BC was able to build up a lead late in the first quarter, thanks in no small part to Louisville’s fouling, and BC took a 20-10 lead into the second quarter.

The Eagles opened the second quarter with an offensive foul, and Louisville ended up starting the scoring with a layup. They completely dominated the rest of the quarter, with BC being unable to score much of anything. The Eagles scored just 5 points throughout the entire second quarter, and Louisville took a 32-25 lead into halftime.

The Eagles really fought back in the third quarter, scoring more basket and forcing more Louisville fouls. Louisville’s ability to hit 3s kept them in the lead, while BC struggled from behind the arc today. After a late BC technical foul, Louisville ended the third quarter up 48-39.

BC continued to compete in the final quarter, but couldn’t hold Louisville scoreless long enough to push a real comeback. Ultimately, this loss really came down to the second quarter, as BC outscored Louisville by 10 in the first and was within 2 points in the third and 1 in the fourth.

Despite this being a loss, it was a clear improvement over BC’s last outing against the Cardinals this season, which the Eagles lost by 30 points.