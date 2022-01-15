GRITTY AND OH SO PRETTY: Boston College Men’s Basketball Comes Back to Beat Clemson 70-68

After being left for dead with 7:11 left in the first, a resilient Boston College Eagles team outscored the Clemson Tigers 59-34 to claw back into Saturday evening’s game and best Clemson 70-68 in Clemson to snap a five-game losing streak.

The Eagles started out slowly, stymied both by a number of turnovers, and some poor shooting, and Clemson jumped out to a 30-11 lead just past the halfway mark of the first. However, from there, the Eagles turned on the jets, powered by a 11-point first half effort by Brevin Galloway, and slowly clawed their way back into the game. An 8-0 run to close out the half put the Eagles within seven at 39-32 to close out the first half.

The second half continued the Eagles efforts to back into the game. A resurgent Eagles team clawed their way back into the game, drawing as close as within one point midway through the half. A three-minute stretch halfway through the half where the scoring slowed down put the game tantalizingly close to the Eagles’ reach. But the Clemson found its stroke again, and slowly but surely pulled away from BC.

But the Eagles wouldn’t quit, and while the Tigers were pulling away, the Eagles stuck around, and scored six straight to tie the game at 66, setting up a wild finish.

Clemson got a quick jumper out of the timeout, but on the other side of the floor the Eagles took their first lead of the game with 22 seconds left when Galloway knocked down his fifth three pointer of the game, giving the Eagles their first lead of the game. Clemson squandered an opportunity at the line to tie the game, and the Eagles, after clawing their way back in, left Clemson with the win.

BC will travel to Louisville Wednesday to take on the Cardinals.