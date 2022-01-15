Boston College Men’s Hockey Falls 4-2 to UNH

The Boston College men’s hockey team dropped their third straight game and their second game of the weekend to UNH on Saturday night, falling 4-2 as New Hampshire was able to complete the sweep of the weekend series. It was mostly an ugly night for a shorthanded BC team, as they weren’t able to get much going offensively for long portions of the game.

The Eagles got off to a decent enough start, creating a few chances early that they weren’t able to convert on. The end of the period was a different story, however, with UNH scoring twice in the last 2:02 to take a 2-0 lead. The first came after a bad turnover in the neutral zone game UNH some extended zone time while the second came with just 10 seconds left in the period off of a one-timer while BC was shorthanded after a bad penalty in the offensive zone.

UNH made it 3-0 just about 5 minutes into the second, scoring off of a rebound from right in front of Eric Dop’s crease. That was it for the scoring in the period, as BC went a long stretch without being able to get much of anything going on offense. They did get a few decent looks towards the end of the period, but they still weren’t able to cut into the three-goal deficit before heading to intermission.

UNH put the game out of reach early in the third, scoring to make it 4-0 on a deflected shot from right in front of the net. Colby Ambrosio did manage to get a goal back for BC with a nice play gathering a rebound out front and Trevor Kuntar added one of his own a few minutes later, but the Eagles couldn’t quote get back into the game before time expired and they fell to UNH for the second night in a row.

It was a disappointing end to a disappointing weekend for BC, who fell to 10-8-3 on the season. The schedule won’t be getting any easier going forward, as the Eagles will take on a strong Notre Dame on Wednesday night in a non-conference game.