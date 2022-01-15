GAMETHREAD: Boston College Men’s Basketball v. Clemson (6:30, RSN/NESN)

The Boston College Eagles look to break a five game schnide Saturday evening in Pickens County, S.C. as they take on the Clemson Tigers at Littlejohn Coliseum.

After a promising start to the season, the Eagles have been in a bit of free-fall coming out of a stoppage due to COVID-19. The Eagles have dropped games to North Carolina, Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech in recent days.

Meanwhile the Tigers, No. 48 in the Kenpom rankings, are a team on the rise. With only one blemish on their home record, the Tigers look to capitalize on a weakened ACC. The Tigers fell to Notre Dame 72-56 in their last time out.

Tip-off is at 6:30 and will be broadcast on Regional Sports Networks. In Boston, the game can be found on NESN. For those out of the Boston area, here is a list of networks where the game can be found.