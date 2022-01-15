Eagle Analytic: BC-Clemson Statistical Preview

Boston College men’s basketball takes on Clemson tonight at 6:30 PM. As usual, @Eagle_Analytic previews the game on Twitter with a dive into the numbers and a look in to BC’s chances - and is kind enough to share the preview here on BCI.

Let’s dive in to this matchup, which sees the Tigers favored by 10.5 points over the struggling Eagles. Does BC have a shot? Will the Tigers cover? Let’s take a look:

BC MBB travels down to Clemson to take on the Tigers in an ACC clash. The Tigers (48 Kenpom) have both a better defense and a better offense than Earl Grant's first BC team, so the Clemson -10.5 number appears to be pretty reasonable pic.twitter.com/rVrBw5Awur — Eagle Sports Analytics (@Eagle_Analytic) January 15, 2022

When the Eagles are on offense, they appear to have a significant disadvantage shooting the ball, as Clemson stymies opponent shooting, but BC can slow the game down and get to the free throw line to get free points. pic.twitter.com/Duk28sth3i — Eagle Sports Analytics (@Eagle_Analytic) January 15, 2022

Both teams are good on this end of the floor with offensive rebounds (the Eagles getting, the Tigers preventing), so that could be an important factor on that side of the floor — Eagle Sports Analytics (@Eagle_Analytic) January 15, 2022

Clemson’s efficient offense could give BC some trouble tonight:

On the other end of the floor, BC could have real trouble. Clemson has an extremely efficient offense, ranking in roughly the top 40 in both efficiency and shooting. The only places BC has an advantage is in FTR and OReb%. pic.twitter.com/OGqjK18s2I — Eagle Sports Analytics (@Eagle_Analytic) January 15, 2022

The bottom line?

It seems to me that Clemson is likely to cover, unless they have a poor shooting day. However, if the Eagles have a poor shooting day, this could become a blowout. Let's hope EG and co. can prove me wrong! — Eagle Sports Analytics (@Eagle_Analytic) January 15, 2022

The Eagles hope to snap a losing streak tonight when they travel to Clemson, with the game tipping off at 6:30 PM. Tonight’s ACC matchup is being televised on regional sports networks, including NESN in New England.

Thank you as always to @Eagle_Analytic for the preview - be sure to check out graphs and stats before each football and men’s basketball game on Twitter!