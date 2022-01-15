Tip-Off Time, How to Watch, and More: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Clemson

The Eagles look to end their 5 game losing streak tonight as they face Clemson. The Tigers are coming off of a 72-56 loss to Notre Dame.

Who: Boston College Eagles (6-8, 1-3 ACC) vs. Clemson Tigers (10-6, 2-3 ACC.

Where: Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, SC

Stadium COVID Protocol: Visitors to Clemson’s campus must adhere to mask guidelines.

Tip Off Time: Saturday, January 15 at 630 PM

How to Watch: The game is available to watch via RSN/NESN. Watch online here.

How to Listen: Listen locally on WEEI 850 AM or online here.

How to Follow: Follow along via @bcinterruption and @bcmbb on Twitter

Live Stats: Live stats will be posted here.

Series Record: The Eagles have won just 7 games against the Tigers, while Clemson has beat BC 19 times. The teams did not meet last year due to COVID, and Clemson is currently on a 9 game winning streak against BC. BC’s last victory over Clemson was in 2013, when the Eagles won 68-61 in South Carolina.