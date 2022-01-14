UNH Defeats Boston College Men’s Hockey 3-2 in Durham

The Eagles couldn’t get their offense going against UNH tonight, and fell to the Wildcats by a score of 3-2.

The game was scoreless in the first, with both teams getting some okay chances but neither goalie letting anything in. BC held the shots on goal advantage 11-8 after the first 20 minutes.

Marc McLaughlin broke the scoring drought early in the second period, picking up a loose puck right in front of the net and sneaking it into the net to put BC up 1-0. Henry Wilder made some good saves over the next 10 minutes, but with just under 5 minutes to go in the period the Wildcats snuck one past him to even the score up at 1-1.

The Wildcats took their first lead of the game early in the third period, putting BC at a 2-1 disadvantage after also jumping to a 22-17 lead in shots on goal. BC couldn’t find the back of the net, and pulled Wilder (who was one of the bright spots for the Eagles in this loss) with just over 2 minutes to go in the game, only for UNH to almost immediately score an empty net goal and take a 3-1 lead.

McLaughlin scored in the final seconds of the game by redirecting a Drew Helleson shot to make it 3-2 Wildcats, but there wasn’t enough time for BC to tie the game and UNH took this one. The teams will meet again tomorrow night, this time at Conte.