Puck Drop Time, How to Watch, and More: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. UNH

*Disclaimer: Details about the games and/or the COVID protocols could change at any moment. We will update accordingly as needed.
Game 1
Who: Boston College Eagles (10-6-3, 5-4-2 HEA) vs. University of New Hampshire Wildcats (9-10-1, 3-7-1 HEA)
Where: Whittemore Center, Durham, NH
Stadium COVID Protocol: Masks are required for all spectators.
Puck drop: Friday, January 14 at 7 PM
How to Watch: The game is available to watch via NESN.
How to Listen: Listen locally on WEEI 850 AM or online at bceagles.com.
Live Stats: Live stats will be posted here.
Game 2
Who: Boston College Eagles (10-6-3, 5-4-2 HEA) vs. University of New Hampshire Wildcats (9-10-1, 3-7-1 HEA)
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA
Stadium COVID Protocol: As of today, Boston College will require proof of vaccination to attend athletic events per city mandate. Masks are also required for all attendees.
Puck drop: Saturday, January 15 at 7 PM
How to Watch: The game is available to watch online.
How to Listen: Listen locally on WEEI 850 AM.
How to Follow: Listen locally on WEEI 850 AM or online at bceagles.com.
Live Stats: Live stats will be posted here.
