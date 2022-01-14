Puck Drop Time, How to Watch, and More: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. UNH

*Disclaimer: Details about the games and/or the COVID protocols could change at any moment. We will update accordingly as needed.

Game 1

Who: Boston College Eagles (10-6-3, 5-4-2 HEA) vs. University of New Hampshire Wildcats (9-10-1, 3-7-1 HEA)

Where: Whittemore Center, Durham, NH

Stadium COVID Protocol: Masks are required for all spectators.

Puck drop: Friday, January 14 at 7 PM

How to Watch: The game is available to watch via NESN.

How to Listen: Listen locally on WEEI 850 AM or online at bceagles.com.

How to Follow: Follow along via @bcinterruption and @bcmbb on Twitter

Live Stats: Live stats will be posted here.

Game 2

Who: Boston College Eagles (10-6-3, 5-4-2 HEA) vs. University of New Hampshire Wildcats (9-10-1, 3-7-1 HEA)

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

Stadium COVID Protocol: As of today, Boston College will require proof of vaccination to attend athletic events per city mandate. Masks are also required for all attendees.

Puck drop: Saturday, January 15 at 7 PM

How to Watch: The game is available to watch online.

How to Listen: Listen locally on WEEI 850 AM.

Live Stats: Live stats will be posted here.