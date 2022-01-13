Trio of Former Eagles Named to 2022 NHL All Star Teams

The NHL announced the rosters for the 2022 All Star Game tonight, and an impressive 3 former Eagles have made the roster: Chris Kreider (New York Rangers, Metropolitan Division), Johnny Gaudreau (Calgary Flames, Pacific Division) and Thatcher Demko (Vancouver Canucks, Pacific Division).

Kreider has 32 points in 37 games so far this season, including 21 goals. This will be his second All Star Game, after participating in 2019-20. Gaudreau has 38 points in 33 games for the Flames, and will be making an appearance in his sixth All Star Game. He last made an All Star team in 2018-19. Demko, who has a .917 save percentage so far this season, will be making his NHL All Star Game debut, although he did play in the 2017-18 AHL All Star Game.

This year’s All Star Game will occur on February 5th, and will be formatted as a 3-on-3 tournament. It will be aired by ABC and ESPN.