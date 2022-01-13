Report: Boston College offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti hired by Pitt

Earlier today, EagleAction’s Andy Backstrom reported via sources that Boston College football offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti may be moving to Pitt to take a similar position with the Panthers.

Not long later, Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reported the same:

Sources: Pitt is expected to hire Frank Cignetti as the new offensive coordinator, with a deal to be finalized in the near future. Cignetti is the offensive coordinator at BC and a longtime NFL assistant. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 13, 2022

Cignetti is the first major departure from Jeff Hafley’s staff since he started at BC.

It’s a return to Pitt for Cignetti, a native of Pittsburgh who served as a grad assistant for the Panthers in 1989, then returned to Pitt as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2009-10.

The longtime NFL assistant was a key get for Hafley’s staff. Prior to his tenure at BC, Cignetti held roles as QB coach or offensive coordinator for several NFL teams, including the Green Bay Packers. He now leaves an important hole for Hafley and BC to fill before the 2022 season.

BC was 93rd nationally in scoring offense this year at 24.7 points per game after dealing with the injury to Phil Jurkovec, but Cignetti is clearly highly regarded given his background and his role in helping the transfer Jurkovec gel with BC’s offense in 2020, leading to an impressive season that drew plaudits around the league. Cignetti’s presence was cited as a main reason why Jurkovec came to BC.

We will provide updates should this news be confirmed and share information on where BC might go from here with the offensive coordinator position.