Boston College Women’s Basketball Takes Down Pitt, Keeps Panthers Winless in ACC Play

The Boston college women’s basketball team kept up their winning streak tonight, defeating Pitt to improve to 3-2 in the ACC.

Both teams struggled to score to start the game, and the opening basket wasn’t score until 8:15 when Pitt went up 2-0. The Eagles didn’t score a non-free throw until halfway through the first period, when Makayla Dickens hit a 3 to make the score 6-4 Pitt.

The Eagles continued to struggle to score throughout the first period, but another 3 (this time from Marnelle Garraud) helped cut Pitt’s lead and got the Eagles within 1 at 10-9. Taylor Soule then hit a layup to give the Eagles their first lead of the game at 11-10. This set the Eagles off on a scoring streak, and they ended the period leading 21-16.

The Eagles continued to hit baskets and shut down Pitt in the second half, and took a 38-25 lead into halftime.

Pitt came out of the locker room fighting, but Cam Swartz also began to hit her groove, helping the Eagles to maintain their lead. Throughout the second half, the Eagles continued to take advantage of Pitt turnovers to stay in the lead.

The Eagles ran into some potential trouble when Swartz went down on the court and went off with the trainer, but she seemed to be moving fine after spending some time working it off, although she rested for the remainder of the game.

The Eagles ended up winning this one by a score of 75-64, led by Swartz, Dickens, and Maria Gakdeng, who all scored 14 points, with Dickens adding 5 assists and 6 rebounds to her total.