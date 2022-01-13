Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. UNH: Preview & Predictions

Um, so last week happened. With their unbeaten streak coming to an end against UConn, the Eagles look to right the ship against UNH in a home-and-home series this weekend.

WHO:

Boston College Eagles (10-6-3) vs. UNH Wildcats (9-10-0)

WHEN:

Friday, January 14 at 7PM & Saturday, January 15 at 7PM.

WHERE:

Friday

Whittemore Center

Durham, NH

Saturday

Kelley Rink

Chestnut Hill, MA

FOLLOW ALONG:

@bcinterruption and @bchockey on Twitter

SO, WHAT’S THE DEAL WITH UNH:

UNH’s record this season currently sits at 9-10-1, and have earned some big wins over Providence, UMass, and Harvard. The Wildcats are currently on a two game win streak, earning wins against Mercyhurst and Clarkson. Prior to that, they had lost three in a row, getting swept by BU and then losing to Dartmouth in the first game of the Ledyard Classic Tournament.

The Wildcats are led on offense by senior Jackson Pierson, who has 14 points in 20 games. In goal, graduate student Mike Robinson has gotten most of the starts and has a .913 save percentage with a 2.16 GAA.

KEY BC PLAYER(S) TO WATCH:

I think Patrick Giles had a pretty good game against UConn — he had an assist on Colby Ambrosio’s tying goal to make it 3-3, then scored the goal to make it 4-4 on a breakaway late in the third period.

PREDICTIONS:

Well my prediction last week could not have been more off! Although Jack McBain was out against UConn, the Eagles still coughed up a 2-0 lead to UConn and couldn’t hold on after tying the game late, giving up the game winning goal with 32 seconds left in regulation. It was not a good look for BC, so for me this weekend looks a little cloudy. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a split — UNH is always a tough arena to play at, so I think the Eagles will lose at Whittemore before (hopefully!) bouncing back at home on Saturday. I would love for the Eagles to sweep though!

HOT BEVERAGE OF THE GAME:

The strongest coffee you can think of.