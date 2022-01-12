Men’s Basketball Game Thread: Boston College hosts Georgia Tech

It’s game-day (night?) on the Heights! Two reeling Atlantic Coast Conference teams clash in hoping to snap losing streaks and get 2022 back on track.

Who: Boston College Eagles (6-7, 1-2 ACC) vs. Georgia Tech Hornets (6-8, 0-4 ACC)

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

Stadium COVID Protocol: Boston College will require either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for this game, but as of this weekend only proof of vaccination will be accepted. Masks are also required in Conte Forum.

Tip Off Time: Wednesday, January 12 at 9 PM

How to Watch: The game is available to watch via RSN/NESN.

How to Listen: Listen locally on WEEI 850 AM.

