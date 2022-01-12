Tip-Off Time, How to Watch, and More: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Georgia Tech

*Disclaimer: Details about the game and/or the COVID protocols could change at any moment. We will update accordingly as needed.

Who: Boston College Eagles (6-7, 1-2 ACC) vs. Georgia Tech Hornets (6-8, 0-4 ACC)

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

Stadium COVID Protocol: Boston College will require either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for this game, but as of this weekend only proof of vaccination will be accepted. Masks are also required in Conte Forum.

Tip Off Time: Wednesday, January 12 at 9 PM

How to Watch: The game is available to watch via RSN/NESN.

How to Listen: Listen locally on WEEI 850 AM.

How to Follow: Follow along via @bcinterruption and @bcmbb on Twitter

Live Stats: Live stats will be posted here.

Series Record: Georgia Tech holds a 12-16 edge in the series. The Eagles have lost 2 straight games to the Hornets in 2019 and 2020, and last year’s game was cancelled due to COVID.