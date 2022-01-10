 clock menu more-arrow no yes

WR CJ Lewis Enters Transfer Portal

By Niraj Patel
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 25 Missouri at Boston College Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After 53 receptions, 796 yards, and six touchdowns over four seasons, wide receiver CJ Lewis announced he has entered the transfer portal.

Lewis came on strong in 2020, securing clutch catches throughout the year. Hoping to build on that this season, Lewis unfortunately suffered a season-ending finger injury after seven games.

Now, the 6-3 receiver from Connecticut will enter the market. He has one year of eligibility remaining. He joins Kobay White, who recently found a home at James Madison, as another receiver to enter the transfer portal. Best of luck to CJ.

