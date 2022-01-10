WR CJ Lewis Enters Transfer Portal

After 53 receptions, 796 yards, and six touchdowns over four seasons, wide receiver CJ Lewis announced he has entered the transfer portal.

Thank You BC ! Excited for the new journey! pic.twitter.com/frPYC5l70c — Cj Lewis (@clew11_) January 10, 2022

Lewis came on strong in 2020, securing clutch catches throughout the year. Hoping to build on that this season, Lewis unfortunately suffered a season-ending finger injury after seven games.

Now, the 6-3 receiver from Connecticut will enter the market. He has one year of eligibility remaining. He joins Kobay White, who recently found a home at James Madison, as another receiver to enter the transfer portal. Best of luck to CJ.