Brian Flores (BC ‘03) Fired as Miami Dolphins Head Coach

This morning, the Miami Dolphins released a statement that they were parting ways with head coach Brian Flores.

Flores, a Boston College graduate who played football for the Eagles from 2001-2002 and was a grad assistant in 2003, went 24-25 with the Dolphins as head coach in 3 years. This included two notable streaks this year, losing 7 straight games in the beginning of the season and then following it up with a 7 game win streak to eventually bring them just 1 game back from securing a playoff spot.

BC fans often rooted for Flores as he was the only Boston College grad serving as a head coach in the NFL. Boston College fans who are also Patriots fans may have liked him a bit less for coaching a division rival, but it looks like that won’t be a worry for them anymore.

He’s already reportedly getting interest from other NFL teams with head coaching vacancies who think the Dolphins made a mistake: