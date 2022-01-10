BC Interruption Player of the Week: Cameron Swartz (Women’s Basketball)

BC Interruption’s Player of the Week award is back after a brief “holiday/not enough teams playing due to COVID/Laura starting a new job and being tired” break!

This week’s player of the week is women’s basketball’s Cameron Swartz, whose team went 2-0 against Syracuse and Clemson over the past week.

Swartz had a solid game in BC’s 95-71 demolition of the Orange, recording 11 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists. But where she really shone was in yesterday’s victory over Clemson.

Swartz scored a career high 39 points against the Tigers, and tied her career best 9 rebounds. She went 14-for-20 on field goals, made 4 3-pointers, and shot 100% (7-for-7) from behind the free throw line.

Swartz’s 39 points tied BC’s single game record, which was set by Sarah Behn against Georgetown in 1993. The closets a BC player has come to that record in the 2010s/2020s was when Swartz herself scored 33 points against Pitt in 2021. Her 14 field goals made are tied with a number of players for the 2nd most in program history, mostly recently Jessalyn Deveny in 2003 against Providence.

2021-22 BC Interruption Players of the Week

Hannah Bilka, Women’s Hockey: 10/25, 12/6

Pat Garwo III, Football: 9/27

Sarah Johnson, Field Hockey: 9/20

Phil Jurkovec, Football: 11/8

Megan Kramer, Swimming: 11/21

DeMarr Langford Jr., Men’s Basketball: 11/15

Abigail Levy, Women’s Hockey: 10/4

Jack McBain, Men’s Hockey: 11/1

Marc McLaughlin, Men’s Hockey: 12/13

Taylor Soule, Women’s Basketball: 11/29

Cameron Swartz, Women’s Basketball: 1/10

Lauren White, Women’s Cross Country: 10/11