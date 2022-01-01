 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Boston College Women’s Basketball Defeats UNH by 36, Improves to 9-4

By Laura Berestecki
Boston College v Louisville Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Boston College women’s basketball played a last minute matchup against UNH this afternoon, as both teams had free time due to cancellations. It was an easy win for the Eagles, who came away with an 88-52 victory and improved to 9-4 on the season.

The game started out fairly evenly matched, as it took the Eagles a bit of time to get warmed up their shooting warmed up. BC led just 20-18 heading into the second quarter, but a 21-0 run during the second period helped BC to build up an insurmountable lead. At the end of 10 minutes, the Eagles had outscored UNH 35-8 and took a 55-26 lead into halftime.

The Eagles continued to dominate throughout the third, and while UNH was able to cut down the lead a bit in the fourth quarter as Coach McNamee started giving bench players more time on the court, there was no way the Wildcats could build a real comeback.

The Eagles obviously were shooting pretty well today, considering they scored 88 points (although free throws continue to be a work in progress), but rebounding and defense were also big factors in today’s win. BC grabbed 17 offensive rebounds and 17 defensive rebounds, while only allowing UNH to get 3 offensive rebounds of their own (the Wildcats did also get 22 defensive rebounds).

The Eagles forced 29 turnovers, a huge chunk of which occurred during their 21-0 scoring streak. BC managed 15 steals during the game, including a game-leading 5 from Dontavia Waggoner.

On offense, BC spread things around pretty evenly. Taylor Soule led all players with 15 points, shooting 7-for-7 from the floor and missing a single free throw. Makayla Dickens (13), Cam Swartz (12), and Maria Gakdeng (10) also scored in the double digits, and Marnelle Garraud hit a trio of 3s to record 9 points.

This was a nice confidence boost for the Eagles after their tough loss to Louisville, and will hopefully put them in good spirits as they head back into ACC play.

