Strong Third Quarter Leads Boston College Women’s Basketball to Victory Over UMass

The Boston College women’s basketball team defeated UMass by a score of 66-60 today, breaking the Minutewomen’s home undefeated streak.

The Eagles and Minutewomen played a close game for the first half, with UMass leading early before BC took over and maintained the lead. The Eagles took a 33-29 lead into halftime.

The Eagles have thrived in the third period this season, and tonight was no different. BC scored 26 points in the third, building up to an 18 point lead and shooting 55.6% from the floor. UMass was able to stage a pretty solid comeback attempt in the final period of play, but the Eagles held on to come away with the win.

BC really struggled from behind the free throw line, shooting just 52.9%, and they were out-rebounded by UMass 46-36. But the Eagles shot 42.6% from the floor while holding UMass to a 33.3% shooting percentage and forcing 20 UMass turnovers.

The Eagles were led on offense by Taylor Soule with 20 points, Cam Swartz with 18 points, and Maria Gakdeng with 10 points and 7 rebounds. On defense, Jaelyn Batts made 3 blocks and grabbed 3 steals.

BC returns to action this Saturday afternoon at Conte against UNH.